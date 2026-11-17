Daydream launches Daydream Agent AI stylist with 1-click checkout
Daydream just dropped the Daydream Agent, an AI-powered personal stylist that helps you pick outfits, try on clothes virtually, and get fashion tips tailored to your style, fit, and budget.
Shopping is super simple too, thanks to one-click checkout.
Daydream Agent syncs closet and calendar
The Daydream Agent keeps an eye on sales, lets you know about new brand drops, and even recommends looks for events by syncing with your closet and calendar.
With over 10,000 brands in its database and expert input from Stylist in Residence Francesca Salih, this tool aims to make shopping smarter and a lot more fun.
Since launching last year, Daydream has already attracted over 2 million users.