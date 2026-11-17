The Daydream Agent keeps an eye on sales, lets you know about new brand drops, and even recommends looks for events by syncing with your closet and calendar.

With over 10,000 brands in its database and expert input from Stylist in Residence Francesca Salih, this tool aims to make shopping smarter and a lot more fun.

Since launching last year, Daydream has already attracted over 2 million users.