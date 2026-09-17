Decade long Japanese study ties severe bleeding gums to dementia
Turns out skipping flossing might cost you more than just your smile.
A decade-long Japanese study found that people with severe gum bleeding were 56% more likely to develop dementia and had a 61% higher risk of Alzheimer's disease.
Basically, poor gum health could be bad news for your brain.
Inflamed gums may breach brain barrier
Researchers noticed that the deepest gaps between the teeth and gums upped dementia risk by 72%, and receding gums were linked to a 59% higher risk of all-cause dementia.
They believe inflammation from gum disease might mess with the brain by breaking down its protective barrier.
Bleeding gums reflect active inflammation, potentially affecting the brain.
The takeaway: keeping your mouth healthy isn't just about fresh breath. It could help protect your mind too.