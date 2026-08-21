Deep partial lunar eclipse Aug 27-28 covers 96% of Moon
Heads up, skywatchers: a deep partial lunar eclipse is happening the night of August 27 or early morning August 28 (depending on where you are).
This time, Earth's shadow will cover about 96% of the full moon, almost a total blackout.
Sadly, if you're in India, you'll have to sit this one out.
Visible across Americas, Europe, Africa
The eclipse will be visible across North America, South America, Europe, and Africa.
In California, the peak happens just after midnight; in the UK it's right before sunrise on August 28.
The show starts at 9:24pm EDT (2:24am BST) as the moon enters Earth's shadow.
Moon darkens before blood moon peak
As things get dramatic around 10:34pm EDT (3:34am BST), most of the moon will look much darker, and at its peak (12:12am EDT/4:12am UTC), expect that classic reddish-orange "Blood Moon" glow thanks to sunlight bending through Earth's atmosphere.