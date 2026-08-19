Deep partial lunar eclipse August 27-28 aligns with Sturgeon Moon
Technology
Get ready for a sky show on the night of August 27-28, 2026: a deep partial lunar eclipse will cover almost the entire moon, turning it reddish-orange.
This "Blood Moon" will be visible across large parts of North and South America, as well as parts of Europe and Africa, and it lines up perfectly with the full Sturgeon Moon for an extra special view.
No equipment needed to watch eclipse
During a lunar eclipse, Earth blocks direct sunlight from reaching the moon.
Instead, our atmosphere bends red and orange light onto its surface, so you get that dramatic "Blood Moon" look.
No fancy gear needed; just step outside and enjoy the view if your skies are clear!