DEEP Robotics debuts LYNX M20S for rescue, inspections and security
Technology
DEEP Robotics just introduced the LYNX M20S, a new robot that can zip around at more than 32km per hour and handle tough environments.
Designed for rescue missions, industrial checks, and security patrols, it uses both wheels and legs, so it's fast on smooth ground but can still climb over obstacles when things get tricky.
LYNX M20S weighs 33kg, carries 15kg
The LYNX M20S weighs 33kg, carries up to 15kg of gear, and shrugs off heat, dust, and water. Packed with sensors and cameras for smart obstacle dodging, it's built for real-world action.
It's already turning heads globally, with the LYNX M20 series winning awards like the CES 2026 Innovation Award and the German iF Design Award, showing just how far robotics tech has come.