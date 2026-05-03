DEEP Robotics debuts LYNX M20S for rescue, inspections and security Technology May 03, 2026

DEEP Robotics just introduced the LYNX M20S, a new robot that can zip around at more than 32km per hour and handle tough environments.

Designed for rescue missions, industrial checks, and security patrols, it uses both wheels and legs, so it's fast on smooth ground but can still climb over obstacles when things get tricky.