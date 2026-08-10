Deepak Dhar wins 2026 Dirac Medal, shared with 3 others

Dhar's research on the sandpile model shows how tiny changes can trigger big effects: think earthquakes or sudden market shifts.

After earning his Ph.D. from Caltech, he worked at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and later joined the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune.

His impressive list of awards includes the Padma Bhushan and Boltzmann Medal.

Since 2024, he has also been an INSA Distinguished Professor at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research's International Centre for Theoretical Sciences.