Temple brain-monitoring device: How it works and what it tracks
What's the story
Deepinder Goyal, the co-founder of Eternal (the parent company of Zomato), is gearing up to launch Temple, a wearable device. The gadget will monitor changes associated with blood flow to the brain. Goyal has revealed five key features of Temple, including its Apple Watch-like PPG sensors and BrainFlow technology. The device's pre-orders are expected to open soon, giving priority to early-access waitlist members.
Device details
Temple uses optical sensing technology
Temple employs photoplethysmography (PPG), an optical sensing technology used in devices like the Apple Watch. The tech uses light to detect changes in blood volume in tissue.
Unlike electroencephalography (EEG) devices that directly record electrical brain activity, Temple focuses on physiological signals related to cerebral blood flow.
Its main tech, BrainFlow, continuously measures these changes and helps users understand how activities like exercise or sleep relate to physiological responses.
Tech validation
BrainFlow tech validation
In a study with 60 participants, BrainFlow readings were compared with time-domain near-infrared spectroscopy (TD-NIRS).
The results showed strong correlations between BrainFlow readings and brain blood-volume changes measured using TD-NIRS. However, further validation is needed.
Responding to questions about minimum age requirements for Temple, Goyal said its PPG technology does not pose a risk to developing brains.
Future prospects
Thought-to-text feature in future versions
Goyal has also revealed that Temple's research team is looking into tech that could translate thoughts into text.
However, he clarified that this feature is years away and may be included in the third or fourth version of the wearable.
As for pricing, Goyal hasn't officially confirmed it but estimates suggest Temple could cost around ₹70,000.
The launch edition will come in six colors: True Gold, Rose Gold, Black Mirror, Real Jade, Deep Blue, and Purple Funk.