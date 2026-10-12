Temple brain-monitoring device: How it works and what it tracks

Goyal has also revealed that Temple's research team is looking into tech that could translate thoughts into text.

However, he clarified that this feature is years away and may be included in the third or fourth version of the wearable.

As for pricing, Goyal hasn't officially confirmed it but estimates suggest Temple could cost around ₹70,000.

The launch edition will come in six colors: True Gold, Rose Gold, Black Mirror, Real Jade, Deep Blue, and Purple Funk.