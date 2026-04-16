DeepL launches voice to voice translation suite to minimize latency Technology Apr 16, 2026

DeepL just launched a voice-to-voice translation suite, making it easier to talk across languages in meetings and online calls.

DeepL is releasing early-access add-ons for Zoom and Microsoft Teams, and the tool aims to keep translations fast without losing accuracy.

As CEO Jarek Kutylowski puts it, they're all about minimizing latency without sacrificing accuracy.

Right now, your words get turned into text, translated, and then spoken back, but DeepL wants to develop an end-to-end voice translation model that skips the text step entirely.