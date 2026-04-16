DeepL launches voice to voice translation suite to minimize latency
DeepL just launched a voice-to-voice translation suite, making it easier to talk across languages in meetings and online calls.
DeepL is releasing early-access add-ons for Zoom and Microsoft Teams, and the tool aims to keep translations fast without losing accuracy.
As CEO Jarek Kutylowski puts it, they're all about minimizing latency without sacrificing accuracy.
Right now, your words get turned into text, translated, and then spoken back, but DeepL wants to develop an end-to-end voice translation model that skips the text step entirely.
DeepL offers industry lingo and API
This new suite isn't just general-purpose; it actually picks up on industry-specific lingo, so it's handy for professional settings like call centers or team meetings.
Developers can even use DeepL's API to build their own custom tools. There's also a waitlist if you want early access.
Bonus: group chats are simple with QR code invites, giving DeepL a cool edge as voice translation gets more popular.