DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis warns AGI could arrive by 2030
Google DeepMind's CEO, Demis Hassabis, thinks artificial general intelligence (AGI) could be a reality as soon as 2030.
Speaking at Stanford, he called AGI something that could feel like the start of a "new human era," breakthrough that might kick off a whole new era for humanity.
But he also warned we're already at the "foothills of the singularity," so it's time to get ready for big changes in how we live and work.
DeepMind achievements, Hassabis urges cooperation
DeepMind has been chasing AGI since 2010 (Remember when AlphaGo beat champion Lee Sedol in 2016?) That was them. They also cracked protein folding with AlphaFold.
Even with all this progress, Hassabis stressed that AGI can be used for good or bad. He urged everyone—from policymakers to social scientists—to start working together now so we're prepared for what's coming.