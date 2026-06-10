DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis warns AGI could arrive by 2030 Technology Jun 10, 2026

Google DeepMind's CEO, Demis Hassabis, thinks artificial general intelligence (AGI) could be a reality as soon as 2030.

Speaking at Stanford, he called AGI something that could feel like the start of a "new human era," breakthrough that might kick off a whole new era for humanity.

But he also warned we're already at the "foothills of the singularity," so it's time to get ready for big changes in how we live and work.