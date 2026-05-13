DeepMind details Magic Pointer on Googlebook for gesture based tasks
Technology
DeepMind just shared details about a new tool called Magic Pointer on Googlebook, and it's all about making things simpler.
Instead of typing out long prompts, you can now use quick gestures to do stuff like summarize PDFs, tweak recipe amounts, or get directions, without breaking your flow.
Magic Pointer enables hover editing features
With Magic Pointer, you can edit images or turn stats into charts just by hovering over them and making a request.
It even lets you grab booking links from paused travel videos.
Soon, you'll be able to use it in Chrome with Gemini too, so comparing products or seeing how furniture fits in your room is as easy as pointing and clicking.