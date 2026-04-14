DeepMind hires philosopher Henry Shevlin to study AI consciousness, ethics

Henry Shevlin's role mirrors Anthropic hire

Shevlin's role is a lot like what Anthropic did when it hired a philosopher earlier this year.

He'll guide DeepMind's AI to better understand human values and avoid conflicts between machines and people, something that's getting more attention lately with rising concerns about AI risks.

With his academic background and ongoing work at Cambridge, Shevlin seems set to help shape how tech giants handle the ethics of powerful new AI systems.