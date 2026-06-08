DeepMind's Demis Hassabis warns AGI could arrive in 4 years

Hassabis urges faster AI safety rules

Hassabis is concerned about AIs that could improve themselves without human help, a step we haven't hit yet, but he sees signs like coding bots boosting productivity.

He pointed out that governments and businesses can be caught off guard by Anthropic's Mythos model.

Hassabis urged policymakers to move faster on safety rules, welcoming early US efforts but stressing we need quicker action.