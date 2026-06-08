DeepMind's Demis Hassabis warns AGI could arrive in 4 years
Technology
Demis Hassabis, head of Google DeepMind, thinks we're closer than ever to creating artificial general intelligence (AGI), maybe just four years away.
He called this moment the "foothills of the singularity," and warned that new AI breakthroughs will seriously challenge society, acting as a practice run for even more powerful systems.
Hassabis urges faster AI safety rules
Hassabis is concerned about AIs that could improve themselves without human help, a step we haven't hit yet, but he sees signs like coding bots boosting productivity.
He pointed out that governments and businesses can be caught off guard by Anthropic's Mythos model.
Hassabis urged policymakers to move faster on safety rules, welcoming early US efforts but stressing we need quicker action.