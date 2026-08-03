DeepSeek debuts V4-Flash AI model at $0.03 per test

DeepSeek, a Chinese startup, just dropped its new V4-Flash AI model, and it's making waves for being the most affordable out there.

Running V4-Flash costs only $0.14 per million input tokens and $0.28 per million output tokens, which averages out to about 3 cents per benchmark test.

For comparison, that's more than 100 times cheaper than Anthropic's Claude Fable 5 ($3.15 per test).