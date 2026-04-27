DeepSeek launches DeepSeek-V4-Pro, 75% developer discount, challenges OpenAI and Google
Chinese AI company DeepSeek just launched its latest model, DeepSeek-V4-Pro, and it's making waves by offering developers a massive 75% discount.
The company also dropped input cache hit fees to just 10% of what they used to be, making advanced AI tools way more affordable for anyone building apps or experimenting with new tech.
This move puts DeepSeek in direct competition with US giants like OpenAI and Google.
DeepSeek-V4-Pro offers 1 million context window
DeepSeek-V4-Pro is built for developers who want to handle bigger projects, from complex documents to huge codebases. It's easy to plug into popular coding tools like Claude Code and OpenClaw.
As Akshar Keremane, co-founder of Bangalore-based AI startup O-Health, puts it, "The pricing, open source availability and 1 million context window features all lower barriers for developers, start-ups and small enterprises," giving them more freedom to try new ideas without breaking the bank.
With this bold strategy, DeepSeek hopes to attract more users in China—and around the world—by making cutting-edge AI accessible to everyone.