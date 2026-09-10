DeepSeek launches v4.1 Flash AI under $0.01 per million tokens
Chinese startup DeepSeek just dropped its V4.1 Flash AI model, and it's seriously affordable, less than $0.01 for 1 million tokens.
This bold pricing is set to heat up competition with big names like OpenAI and Anthropic, as well as other Chinese players.
DeepSeek is also retiring its older, pricier V4-Pro model in favor of this new one.
V4.1 launch hits MiniMax and Z.ai
The V4.1 Flash uses an efficient architecture that only taps into a small chunk of its massive 552 billion parameters, helping it outperform the previous version in coding and autonomous tasks.
While it doesn't quite match top-tier models from OpenAI or Anthropic overall, its launch has already shaken the market: shares of rivals like MiniMax Group and Z.ai dropped over 8% in Hong Kong.
Low-cost strategy widens AI access
DeepSeek's low-cost strategy reflects a growing demand for AI tools that handle long tasks on their own, making advanced tech more accessible to developers, startups, and enterprises looking for smarter solutions without breaking the bank.