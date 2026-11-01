DeepSeek unveils autonomous coding agent to rival Anthropic's Claude Code
What's the story
DeepSeek, a leading player in the artificial intelligence (AI) space, has unveiled a prototype of its new autonomous coding agent. The innovative tool, called "Super-agent," is designed to compete with Anthropic PBC's highly acclaimed Claude Code. The open-source platform can autonomously monitor group chats among developers for feedback on coding issues and propose solutions without being prompted.
User manual
'Super-agent' minimizes human involvement while maximizing value
The "Super-agent" is designed to minimize human involvement while maximizing value, as noted by DeepSeek in a user manual on GitHub.
The company had earlier formed the Harness team to develop AI agents that could take on coding services provided by top US labs including Anthropic.
This move is part of a broader trend among Chinese companies competing with US developers to create more advanced and affordable AI tools.
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