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Home / News / Technology News / DeepSeek unveils autonomous coding agent to rival Anthropic's Claude Code
DeepSeek unveils autonomous coding agent to rival Anthropic's Claude Code
The innovative tool is called "Super-agent"

DeepSeek unveils autonomous coding agent to rival Anthropic's Claude Code

By Akash Pandey
Nov 01, 2026
02:22 pm
What's the story

DeepSeek, a leading player in the artificial intelligence (AI) space, has unveiled a prototype of its new autonomous coding agent. The innovative tool, called "Super-agent," is designed to compete with Anthropic PBC's highly acclaimed Claude Code. The open-source platform can autonomously monitor group chats among developers for feedback on coding issues and propose solutions without being prompted.

User manual

'Super-agent' minimizes human involvement while maximizing value

The "Super-agent" is designed to minimize human involvement while maximizing value, as noted by DeepSeek in a user manual on GitHub.

The company had earlier formed the Harness team to develop AI agents that could take on coding services provided by top US labs including Anthropic.

This move is part of a broader trend among Chinese companies competing with US developers to create more advanced and affordable AI tools.

Information

DeepSeek raises $15 billion to challenge US AI developers

To bolster its resources and take on Anthropic and OpenAI, DeepSeek has raised around 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) in its latest funding round. This is one of China's largest fundraising efforts to date, especially ahead of an initial public offering (IPO).

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