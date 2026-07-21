Deezer to delete unplayed or fake-streaming AI uploads, 90,000 daily
Technology
Deezer just shared that more than 50% of the songs uploaded to its platform each day are made by AI, around 90,000 tracks daily as of June 2026.
With so much new music flooding in, Deezer says it will start deleting any AI-made tracks that haven't been played in six months or are tied to fake streaming schemes.
Deezer announces AI detection tools
Deezer's CEO Alexis Lanternier says they are focused on protecting real artists and making sure listeners get quality music.
Since early 2025, AI uploads have skyrocketed from just 10% to over half of all new tracks.
To keep things fair, Deezer has built tech to spot and tag AI-made songs (even from companies facing copyright lawsuits) and is making these tools available to other platforms.