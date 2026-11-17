Right now, Deezer already avoids putting fully AI-generated songs in playlists, especially since uploads of these tracks have nearly doubled in a year.

But music that's only partly made with AI won't be filtered (it's harder to spot).

A recent survey found 72% of music-streaming users want to know if their streaming service is recommending them AI-made music, even though 57% of more than 53,000 subscribers who joined in October already had at least one fully AI-generated track in their library, new subscribers arriving from other services only, without realizing it.