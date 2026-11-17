Deezer to roll out AI song hiding feature next month
Deezer is rolling out a new feature next month that lets you hide songs made entirely by artificial intelligence from your search results.
This update comes after users asked for more clarity about what they're actually listening to: CEO Alexis Lanternier shared that 80% of listeners want AI tracks clearly labeled.
Deezer's fully AI uploads nearly doubled
Right now, Deezer already avoids putting fully AI-generated songs in playlists, especially since uploads of these tracks have nearly doubled in a year.
But music that's only partly made with AI won't be filtered (it's harder to spot).
A recent survey found 72% of music-streaming users want to know if their streaming service is recommending them AI-made music, even though 57% of more than 53,000 subscribers who joined in October already had at least one fully AI-generated track in their library, new subscribers arriving from other services only, without realizing it.