Delhi government joins EkStep Foundation to organize data for AI
Delhi is joining forces with EkStep Foundation to get its government data organized for AI, hoping this will improve governance and public services.
Announced at a recent workshop, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized how connecting data systems can help deliver real benefits to citizens, moving beyond just collecting information to actually using it for good.
Delhi rolls out Data DHARA toolkit
The government also rolled out the "Data DHARA for an AI-Ready Delhi" toolkit, built on open-source ideas so more people can use and improve it.
EkStep will be the knowledge partner, helping Delhi use AI in things like welfare schemes and making sure support reaches those who need it most.
As Gupta put it, the focus now is on using insights—not just data—to empower people and improve essential services.