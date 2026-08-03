Delhi HC prima-facie rules OpenAI training on ANI news lawful
The Delhi High Court last week, on an interim application, prima facie held that OpenAI's use of ANI's news content to train ChatGPT does not violate Indian copyright rules.
ANI wanted ₹2 crore in damages and a ban, claiming its material was used without permission, but the court said it prima facie fits the "fair dealing" exemption and doesn't count as a copyright violation.
Justice Amit Bansal refuses ChatGPT block
Justice Amit Bansal explained that accessing ANI's content in India was enough for the case, even if OpenAI's servers are abroad.
The court also refused to block ChatGPT, saying it could slow down Indian AI progress and mess with users.
This ruling sets a new standard for how AI handles copyrighted material here, and could influence similar cases as places like the US and Europe get stricter about AI and copyright.