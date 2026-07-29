Delhi High Court asks Meta to answer copyright abuse claims

According to Joshi, scammers edit old Facebook posts with stolen Instagram videos and backdate them, tricking Meta's "Rights Manager" into flagging real creators for fake copyright violations.

Nearly 40 cases like this have been reported. The court is taking it seriously: Joshi wants a special team to investigate what he calls an "organized cyber extortion racket" and is asking for more human review in these disputes.

Meta says it's open to action against wrongdoers, while the government supports looking into the issue further.