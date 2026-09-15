Delhi High Court refuses to block OpenAI using ANI content
Technology
The Delhi High Court just said no to stopping OpenAI from using news agency ANI's content to train ChatGPT.
The judges want to hear OpenAI's side before making any big moves, and pointed out that a recent ruling found OpenAI's use of ANI stories fits under India's "fair dealing" copyright rules.
ANI appeals, court hearing December 5
ANI isn't giving up. It has appealed, arguing that OpenAI had agreed not to scrape its website but still used its content without permission.
ANI claims this goes beyond what "fair dealing" allows, especially since it involves commercial use.
The court will take another look at the case on December 5.