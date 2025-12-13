Delhi man arrested for creating scammy malware app

How the scam worked and what police found

Scammers posed as electricity officials, threatening to cut power unless victims installed the app.

Once on the phone, it gave them full control to steal money through unauthorized transactions.

Police traced digital clues back to Umesh Kumar Rajak, who sold this undetectable malware to fraud networks for ₹15,000 each and kept updating it to dodge antivirus checks.

Rajak has been linked to similar cases before; during a raid, police seized high-end phones and logs and chats detailing APK distribution.

The investigation is now focused on finding more buyers and victims tied to these scams.