Delhi Police: Cyber stalking, revenge crimes doubled, AI tools used
Cases of cyber stalking and technology-driven revenge crimes have at least doubled over the past year, Delhi Police said.
Offenders are now relying on AI tools to create fake content for revenge or harassment, making it tougher for police to track them down.
Online crimes against women surge 118.4%
Crimes targeting women online shot up by 118.4% since 2020, with 48,475 cases in 2024.
Removing harmful content is still a major struggle: one case involving a 17-year-old girl showed how hard it can be to erase manipulated images from the internet.
Many victims just want the posts taken down quickly and often skip filing official complaints because of social stigma and legal hassles.