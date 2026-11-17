Kiyan, a 13-year-old Class 9 student at Delhi Public School, has built KIKA AI, a platform that lets students create their own apps just by describing what they want in plain English.

Inspired by his own challenges learning Python, he started working on KIKA AI in July 2026 and evolved into a desktop application with Windows and Mac installers in 11 weeks, using tools like Anthropic's Claude Code.

His goal? To make coding less intimidating and more accessible for fellow students.