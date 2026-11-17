Delhi Public School student Kiyan builds KIKA AI app creator
Kiyan, a 13-year-old Class 9 student at Delhi Public School, has built KIKA AI, a platform that lets students create their own apps just by describing what they want in plain English.
Inspired by his own challenges learning Python, he started working on KIKA AI in July 2026 and evolved into a desktop application with Windows and Mac installers in 11 weeks, using tools like Anthropic's Claude Code.
His goal? To make coding less intimidating and more accessible for fellow students.
Kiyan prioritizes school, urges critical thinking
Even with his tech projects, Kiyan keeps school as his top priority.
He believes AI should help students think critically, not just do the work for them, and encourages everyone to communicate ideas clearly and double-check results while learning.