Delhi Traffic Police partners with navigation apps for road updates
Technology
Delhi Traffic Police just made daily travel a bit easier by partnering with navigation platforms, including Lepton, Google's Indian mapping partner.
Now, you'll get real-time updates on road closures, diversions, and restrictions right in your app: no more digging through social media for traffic alerts.
Delhi traffic officials use WhatsApp groups
Traffic officials and app representatives are now connected through special WhatsApp groups, so information about jams or route changes gets shared rapidly.
This upgrade isn't just for big events anymore: it's here to help you dodge daily traffic headaches, especially during monsoon season when roads can get messy.