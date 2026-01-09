Delivery call scam: How USSD codes can hijack your phone

Scammers are now pretending to be delivery agents and tricking people into dialing special USSD codes, which secretly forward your calls to them. This lets them intercept important info like OTPs and bank verification calls, often without you even noticing.

What's actually happening? You might get a call from someone claiming there's an issue with your delivery.

They'll ask you to dial codes like 21# or 401#—but doing this reroutes your calls straight to the scammer.

While you're left wondering why you're missing calls, they can grab OTPs for UPI, net banking, or even app verification calls and potentially access your accounts.

Why is this in the news now? There's been a big spike in these scams lately—so much that telecom operators across India have been told to suspend USSD-based call forwarding from April 15, 2024.

Cybercrime officials have flagged this as a growing threat.