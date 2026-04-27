Dell launches XPS 14 and XPS 16 in India
Dell just dropped its new XPS 14 and XPS 16 laptops in India, both powered by Intel Core Ultra processors.
These machines are built for high performance (think heavy multitasking, creative work, or streaming) with sleek OLED display options and a fresh thermal design to keep things cool.
Battery life is a big highlight too, with Dell claiming over 40 hours of local video playback.
XPS 14 ₹205,990, XPS 16 ₹278,550
The XPS 14 starts at ₹205,990 and the XPS 16 at ₹278,550.
Both come with sturdy CNC-machined aluminum bodies and Gorilla Glass 3 for extra durability.
You get up to 32GB LPDDR5X RAM and Intel Arc graphics packed into lightweight builds (1.36kg for the XPS 14; 1.65kg for the XPS 16).
They're available on Dell.com and stores with perks like cashback deals and zero down payment options, pretty handy if you're eyeing a powerful upgrade for work or play.