Dell launches XPS 14 and XPS 16 in India

XPS 14 ₹205,990, XPS 16 ₹278,550

The XPS 14 starts at ₹205,990 and the XPS 16 at ₹278,550.

Both come with sturdy CNC-machined aluminum bodies and Gorilla Glass 3 for extra durability.

You get up to 32GB LPDDR5X RAM and Intel Arc graphics packed into lightweight builds (1.36kg for the XPS 14; 1.65kg for the XPS 16).

They're available on Dell.com and stores with perks like cashback deals and zero down payment options, pretty handy if you're eyeing a powerful upgrade for work or play.