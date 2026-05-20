Dell Tech World 2026 promotes hybrid AI to curb costs
Technology
At Dell Tech World 2026, the big talk was about how expensive it's getting to run AI at scale.
To keep things efficient (and budgets under control), Dell is pushing hybrid AI, basically splitting tasks between your own devices and the cloud.
This way, companies get solid performance without breaking the bank.
Charlie Walker warns of AI overspend
Dell executives Charlie Walker shared that businesses are burning through their AI budgets way faster than planned.
Hybrid AI helps by letting simple jobs run on local PCs while sending tougher stuff to the cloud, saving money and speeding things up.
Plus, this approach could help reduce the environmental burden over time, so it's a win for both your wallet and the planet.