Dell unveils AI-ready Pro PCs and Precision workstations with NPUs

Dell just dropped a lineup of AI-ready PCs (the Dell Pro 3, Pro 5, and Pro 7 commercial PCs, and Dell Pro Precision 9 T2, T4 and T6 tower workstations) that run powerful AI features right on your device.

Thanks to built-in Neural Processing Units (NPUs), these machines handle tasks locally instead of always relying on the cloud.

Jacinta Quah, VP, CSG, APJ-GC, Dell, says this helps avoid high cloud costs and annoying connection issues.