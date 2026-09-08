Dell unveils AI-ready Pro PCs and Precision workstations with NPUs
Dell just dropped a lineup of AI-ready PCs (the Dell Pro 3, Pro 5, and Pro 7 commercial PCs, and Dell Pro Precision 9 T2, T4 and T6 tower workstations) that run powerful AI features right on your device.
Thanks to built-in Neural Processing Units (NPUs), these machines handle tasks locally instead of always relying on the cloud.
Jacinta Quah, VP, CSG, APJ-GC, Dell, says this helps avoid high cloud costs and annoying connection issues.
Unmetered intelligence keeps AI working offline
These PCs offer what Quah calls "unmetered intelligence," meaning your AI tools keep working smoothly even if your internet is spotty.
There's also a bigger shift happening: companies are moving away from cloud-only AI to smarter local solutions that can handle full workflows. This is especially useful in places like India, where cloud costs are rising.
Plus, with AI workloads able to run on your own device, sensitive info stays safer, great news for anyone who cares about security or works in regulated fields.