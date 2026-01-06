Dell's new UltraSharp 32 4K QD-OLED: Pro-level visuals, pro-level price

Dell just dropped its UltraSharp 32 4K QD-OLED Monitor at CES 2026, aimed squarely at creators who care about color accuracy and detail. With true 10-bit color, Delta E <1 precision, and a built-in colorimeter for on-device calibration, with remote calibration management available for IT managers, it's clearly made for serious video, graphics, and photo work. It lands February 24 for $2,599.99.

Specs at a glance You get a sharp 31.6-inch QD-OLED panel with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and a typical 0.03ms response time for QD-OLED panels.

Dolby Vision HDR support makes movies or editing sessions more immersive.

Ports include Thunderbolt 4 (with hefty charging), pop-out USB-C, USB-A, and speedy Ethernet—so you're covered on connectivity.

How does it stack up? Compared to last year's S3225QC (under $1k), this model is all about pro features over budget-friendliness.

But if you're shopping around: ASUS's ProArt PA32UCDM offers similar specs—plus a higher refresh rate—for $1,899 with dual Thunderbolt ports.

So unless you need Dell's specific calibration tools or brand loyalty points, there are cheaper options out there.