Dell's new UltraSharp 32 4K QD-OLED: Pro-level visuals, pro-level price
Dell just dropped its UltraSharp 32 4K QD-OLED Monitor at CES 2026, aimed squarely at creators who care about color accuracy and detail.
With true 10-bit color, Delta E <1 precision, and a built-in colorimeter for on-device calibration, with remote calibration management available for IT managers, it's clearly made for serious video, graphics, and photo work.
It lands February 24 for $2,599.99.
Specs at a glance
You get a sharp 31.6-inch QD-OLED panel with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and a typical 0.03ms response time for QD-OLED panels.
Dolby Vision HDR support makes movies or editing sessions more immersive.
Ports include Thunderbolt 4 (with hefty charging), pop-out USB-C, USB-A, and speedy Ethernet—so you're covered on connectivity.
How does it stack up?
Compared to last year's S3225QC (under $1k), this model is all about pro features over budget-friendliness.
But if you're shopping around: ASUS's ProArt PA32UCDM offers similar specs—plus a higher refresh rate—for $1,899 with dual Thunderbolt ports.
So unless you need Dell's specific calibration tools or brand loyalty points, there are cheaper options out there.
What even is QD-OLED?
QD-OLED tech blends quantum dots with OLED pixels for wild color range (over a billion shades) and deep contrast—basically what makes this monitor stand out if you're picky about visuals or do creative work that demands accuracy.