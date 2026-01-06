Meta's Ray-Ban Display smart glasses: Global launch on hold due to high demand

Ray-Ban Display packs a 600x600 full-color display in the right lens, a 12MP camera with zoom, and an in-lens viewfinder for snapping photos or videos. Powered by Qualcomm 's Snapdragon AR1 Gen1 chip, they're built for both style and tech fans. The $799 price tag also gets you a Meta Neural Band, plus battery life of up to six hours (or 32 hours with the case).

So, should you wait?

Right now, Meta is focused on delivering to US buyers first while working to ramp up production.

No new date yet for when these will go global—so if you're outside the US, patience is key.

If you're into wearable tech and love early adoption vibes, these might be worth keeping an eye on once they land near you.