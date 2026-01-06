Next Article
Dell's XPS laptops make a comeback—here's what's new
Technology
Dell is bringing back its popular XPS laptop series after fans and partners pushed for its return.
Revealed at CES 2025, the new XPS 14 and XPS 16 hit stores in the US and Canada starting January 6, 2025, with prices at $2,049.99 and $2,199.99.
Both models feature Intel's latest Core Ultra Series 3 chips for better AI tools and graphics.
Why Dell is reviving XPS now
Dell dropped its old naming tiers to make things simpler—now the "XPS" line is for premium laptops, while mainstream and entry-level options will be under the "Dell" brand.
According to Kevin Terwilliger from Dell, this move aims to help people pick the right device more easily.
With the PC market shrinking, Dell hopes these premium laptops will help it stand out against rivals like HP and Lenovo.