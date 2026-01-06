Dell's XPS laptops make a comeback—here's what's new

Why Dell is reviving XPS now

Dell dropped its old naming tiers to make things simpler—now the "XPS" line is for premium laptops, while mainstream and entry-level options will be under the "Dell" brand.

According to Kevin Terwilliger from Dell, this move aims to help people pick the right device more easily.

With the PC market shrinking, Dell hopes these premium laptops will help it stand out against rivals like HP and Lenovo.