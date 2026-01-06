RNA's ancient roots: Life's building blocks may have come from space

Backing up this idea, NASA 's OSIRIS-REx mission found ribose (an important sugar for RNA) in samples from asteroid Bennu. Researchers think a massive space rock hitting Earth billions of years ago might have dropped these crucial ingredients here—matching evidence from super-old crystals that show life could've started early.

Why does it matter?

This study hints that life's essential pieces can form pretty quickly and might even be common across the universe.

It opens up new ways to explore how life began—not just on Earth, but maybe on other planets too.