ISRO's DEX spots space dust hitting Earth every 1,000 seconds
ISRO's homegrown Dust EXperiment (DEX) recorded tiny dust particles from comets and asteroids striking Earth about every 16 minutes.
These interplanetary dust particles (IDPs) are the same stuff that creates shooting stars.
DEX, launched on January 1, 2024, started measuring these impacts in orbit and confirmed a steady stream of space dust during its first weeks in action.
How DEX works—and what's next
Built by scientists in Ahmedabad, this compact 3kg gadget "listens" for high-speed dust impacts using clever sensors—sort of like tuning in to cosmic static.
It runs on just 4.5W and has a wide field of view.
Next up: DEX could help explore the atmospheres of Venus, Mars, and the Moon by directly measuring space dust there for the first time.
Why this matters for future missions
All this data isn't just cool—it helps make future satellites and crewed missions safer by mapping out where dangerous space debris hangs out.
According to ISRO, understanding these risks is key for exploring new worlds safely.