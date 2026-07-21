Demis Hassabis says AI will boost productivity not replace STEM
AI isn't here to steal your STEM thunder: it's here to help you level up.
Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind, told graduates that AI is meant to boost productivity and elevate human capability, not take over jobs.
He put it simply: "Those people who understand the deep technical, they'll be able to use these tools 10 times more effectively than people who don't have that technical knowledge."
Hassabis predicts AGI in 5-10 years
Hassabis stressed that having strong STEM skills is key: think of AI as a powerful programming language that still needs human know-how.
He also predicted we might see human-level AI (AGI) in the next five to 10 years, but only if governments, companies, and researchers work together.
And as AI grows smarter, he says we'll need experts in ethics and social sciences too, to develop the right frameworks to deal with these issues.