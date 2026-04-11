Demis Hassabis says OpenAI's ChatGPT launch reshaped AI research priorities

Demis Hassabis emphasizes hands-on oversight

Hassabis originally hoped AI would drive big scientific breakthroughs, like with DeepMind's AlphaFold project.

But as AI started going mainstream fast, he grew concerned about potential misuse and how hard it is to keep advanced systems in check.

Now, he emphasizes that real progress (and safety) means being hands-on and making sure innovation stays responsible as the field keeps evolving.