Demis Hassabis says OpenAI's ChatGPT launch reshaped AI research priorities
Technology
Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis says OpenAI's launch of ChatGPT in late 2022 totally shook up the artificial intelligence (AI) world.
Even though other labs had similar tech, ChatGPT's public debut kicked off intense competition and increased commercial pressure, pushing Hassabis away from his lab-first vision for long-term research.
Demis Hassabis emphasizes hands-on oversight
Hassabis originally hoped AI would drive big scientific breakthroughs, like with DeepMind's AlphaFold project.
But as AI started going mainstream fast, he grew concerned about potential misuse and how hard it is to keep advanced systems in check.
Now, he emphasizes that real progress (and safety) means being hands-on and making sure innovation stays responsible as the field keeps evolving.