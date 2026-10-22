Department of Telecommunications mandates WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal SIM linking 2026
Heads up: From January 1, 2026, if you use WhatsApp, Telegram, or Signal in India, you'll need to have your account linked to the same SIM card you registered with.
The Department of Telecommunications has set a December 31, 2025, deadline for these apps to update their systems.
If you often switch devices or log in on the web, this could change how you access your chats.
SIM binding targets ₹22,800 cr scams
The government's rolling out SIM-binding rules to fight cyber fraud (last year alone, scams using untraceable numbers cost Indians over ₹22,800 crore).
By linking accounts directly to SIM cards, they hope it'll be harder for scammers to hide.
Apps that don't follow the new rules could face penalties under the latest telecom laws.
For India's 500 million WhatsApp users, especially, it's worth keeping an eye on any updates from your messaging app.