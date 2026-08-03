Developer runs 2.8 trillion-parameter Kimi K3 on single CPU

Turns out, you don't need a supercomputer to run one of the world's biggest AI models.

A developer managed to get Kimi K3, boasting 2.8 trillion parameters, to work on an everyday computer with just 1 CPU and 8GB of RAM.

The catch? It's incredibly slow, taking over 30 seconds for the AI to spit out even a single token, so it's not exactly ready for daily use.