Developers are 'invisible architects' of AI: OpenUK CEO

India has now outpaced the US as GitHub's largest base of open-source contributors by headcount. With 21.9 million developers (and counting), India added more than 5 million new developers in 2025, a significant share of GitHub's new developers in 2025.

Brock on AI in coding

Nearly 80% of new developers on GitHub use GitHub Copilot (an AI coding assistant) within their first week, showing how fast AI is becoming part of everyday coding life.

Brock believes it's important to balance innovation with smart rules—especially in areas like healthcare and finance—to protect people while letting young talent thrive.