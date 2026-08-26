Developers quit tech for creative careers as AI handles coding
A lot of software engineers are leaving their tech jobs to follow creative passions like filmmaking, art, and writing.
Former OpenAI employee Kasra shared that with AI now handling much of the coding, developers spend more time managing AI output than actually creating code themselves.
This change has made work feel less collaborative and less satisfying.
Many share similar exits, including India
Kasra explained that Karan Chawla missed the "flow state" (that deep focus programmers love) and pushed him to quit and pursue filmmaking instead.
Many others are sharing similar stories online.
It's not just in the US in India, too, people are swapping high-paying tech jobs for creative lives, like a former Oracle employee who became an artist in Ladakh or a former Citibank employee who left a big salary to teach yoga.