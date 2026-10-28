Devendra Fadnavis launches MahaINDUS AI and government services in Mumbai

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis just rolled out the MahaINDUS AI platform, along with new services under MahaDBT 2.0, Aaple Sarkar 2.0, and the MAITRI portal, all aimed at making government work smoother and more transparent.

The announcement happened at Mumbai's Sahyadri Guest House during a review meeting of the MahaSarthi portal chaired by CM Fadnavis.