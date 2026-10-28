Devendra Fadnavis launches MahaINDUS AI and government services in Mumbai
Technology
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis just rolled out the MahaINDUS AI platform, along with new services under MahaDBT 2.0, Aaple Sarkar 2.0, and the MAITRI portal, all aimed at making government work smoother and more transparent.
The announcement happened at Mumbai's Sahyadri Guest House during a review meeting of the MahaSarthi portal chaired by CM Fadnavis.
AI to identify who needs benefits
With MahaINDUS, the state is using AI and connected databases to better spot who really needs benefits, check claims faster, and track how well welfare schemes are working.
Fadnavis says this tech push is about cutting red tape so help actually reaches people who need it, making government more efficient and trustworthy for everyone in Maharashtra.