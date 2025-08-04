Dhruva Space's 1st commercial launch set for Q3 2025
Hyderabad's Dhruva Space is gearing up for its first big commercial launch, called LEAP-1, set for the third quarter of 2025.
The mission will ride on SpaceX's Falcon 9 and carry payloads from Australian firms Akula Tech and Esper Satellites on Dhruva's own P-30 nanosatellite—a major milestone as the company steps onto the global stage.
LEAP-1 will carry 2 experimental payloads
LEAP-1 will test two cool payloads: an AI module from Akula Tech that processes data in space, and a hyperspectral camera from Esper Satellites.
These tools are aimed at helping with things like disaster response, farming, defense, and tracking the environment.
The P-30 satellite platform already proved itself during an ISRO mission in January 2024.
Dhruva is already in talks with other countries
This launch is more than just a tech demo—it shows how India and Australia are teaming up in space.
With support from ISRO and the Australian Space Agency, Dhruva is hoping to make LEAP a regular way for companies to send their experiments to orbit.
There's even growing interest from Europe, so keep an eye out—Dhruva could be making waves far beyond India soon.
