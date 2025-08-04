Dhruva Space's 1st commercial launch set for Q3 2025

LEAP-1 will test two cool payloads: an AI module from Akula Tech that processes data in space, and a hyperspectral camera from Esper Satellites. These tools are aimed at helping with things like disaster response, farming, defense, and tracking the environment. The P-30 satellite platform already proved itself during an ISRO mission in January 2024.

Dhruva is already in talks with other countries

This launch is more than just a tech demo—it shows how India and Australia are teaming up in space.

With support from ISRO and the Australian Space Agency, Dhruva is hoping to make LEAP a regular way for companies to send their experiments to orbit.

There's even growing interest from Europe, so keep an eye out—Dhruva could be making waves far beyond India soon.

