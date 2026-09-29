Diden Spider climbs steel walls and ceilings with magnetic feet
Technology
Say hello to the Diden Spider, a four-legged robot from South Korea that can climb steel walls and even walk on ceilings using magnetic feet.
Built for tough spots like shipyards where most robots can't go, it carries up to 30kg and handles risky tasks like welding and inspections, jobs that usually put people in danger.
Tested by Samsung Heavy Industries
The Diden Spider isn't just a lab experiment: It's already been tested by Samsung Heavy Industries in real shipyards.
Its ability to move through tight, uneven spaces means it could make dangerous jobs safer and more efficient, not just in shipyards but anywhere humans have trouble reaching.
This could be a big step forward for robotics in tough industries.