'Digital colony' warning over AI tech dependence: Vivek Raghavan Technology Feb 20, 2026

Vivek Raghavan, co-founder of Sarvam AI, says India needs to create its own core AI tech or risk becoming a "digital colony" stuck relying on other countries.

As he put it, "AI is a technology that has an impact on every single aspect of human life. It is a core technology that a country like India must understand from the foundational level; otherwise, we will become a digital colony dependent on other countries for this core, core technology. That is not an option. It is something that we must do."