'Digital colony' warning over AI tech dependence: Vivek Raghavan
Vivek Raghavan, co-founder of Sarvam AI, says India needs to create its own core AI tech or risk becoming a "digital colony" stuck relying on other countries.
As he put it, "AI is a technology that has an impact on every single aspect of human life. It is a core technology that a country like India must understand from the foundational level; otherwise, we will become a digital colony dependent on other countries for this core, core technology. That is not an option. It is something that we must do."
Sarvam AI is building open-source multilingual AI models
Started by Raghavan in Bengaluru, Sarvam AI is building open-source multilingual AI models targeting Indian languages.
At the recent summit, they launched two new models (Sarvam 30B and 105B) and teamed up with Qualcomm, HMD, and Bosch to bring these tools to devices like phones, cars, and smartglasses.
Sarvam's work fits into India's bigger push for tech independence
The goal: make sure India leads in global AI instead of depending on foreign tech.