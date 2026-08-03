Digital Green India launches FarmerChat 2.0 for 1 million+ users
Digital Green India just rolled out FarmerChat 2.0, making farm advice smarter and more accessible for more than 1 million farmers and extension workers nationwide.
The app dishes out tailored tips on crops, pests, livestock, and weather, plus it works even when internet is spotty and supports five languages.
FarmerChat answered over 3 million queries
You can ask questions using voice, text, or images (pretty handy!).
FarmerChat has already answered more than three million queries, with women making up nearly half its users. It costs just ₹33 a year per farmer.
By 2028, Digital Green hopes to reach another 3.5 million farmers and boost women's involvement in agriculture.
Upgrades are coming soon too: advanced AI tech will offer even more personalized advice based on your own farming needs.