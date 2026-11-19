Digital India BHASHINI and NIELIT partner to localize AI education
Digital India BHASHINI Division (DIBD) and NIELIT have just partnered up to bring AI and technology education to students, learners, educators, trainers, and researchers in their preferred Indian languages.
Their goal? To make digital learning easier by breaking down language barriers in online education.
NIELIT to explore BHASHINI language AI
With this memorandum of understanding, NIELIT will explore opportunities to integrate BHASHINI's AI-powered language technologies across NIELIT's educational, training, and institutional ecosystems.
This means students can access digital lessons and public services in their own languages.
It is all part of a bigger plan to help India become a truly digitally empowered nation by 2047.