Digital India BHASHINI, Social Justice Dept integrate AI into SAMAVESH
Big news for anyone who's ever struggled with government forms: Digital India BHASHINI and the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment are teaming up to integrate AI-powered language technologies into SAMAVESH.
Soon, you'll be able to access info about government welfare schemes in more than 22 languages, so language won't get in your way anymore.
Samajik Sahayak will use AI tools
The Samajik Sahayak chatbot will use AI tools like translation, speech services, and document summarization to make things even simpler.
Plans are already underway to add tribal languages like Bhili and Mizo.
Amitabh Nag, CEO, Digital India BHASHINI Division, said, "Our vision is to ensure that language never becomes a barrier to accessing government information and services."