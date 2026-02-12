'Dino highway' from 166 million years ago discovered in UK

A massive set of dinosaur footprints, dating back 166 million years, has been uncovered at Dewars Farm Quarry in Oxfordshire. It's now the biggest dino track site ever found in the UK—all thanks to a sharp-eyed quarry worker who noticed some unusual bumps while clearing clay.

Sauropods and Megalosaurus left these tracks Researchers from several universities found nine trackways; around 200 footprints were uncovered in the 2024 excavation; later work in 2025 extended a trackway (to roughly 220 meters), but the source does not report another ~200 footprints in 2025.

The team described the site as a dinosaur 'highway' because these ancient giants once strolled through muddy water here.

The tracks belong mostly to long-necked sauropods like Cetiosaurus (think: 18 meters long and surprisingly speedy) and meat-eating Megalosaurus, whose three-toed prints are still visible.

One of the longest trackways ever found One of the trackways stretches an epic 220 meters—making it one of the longest ever recorded.

The area also turned up ancient burrows, shells, plants, and sea urchins, showing it was a lively spot during the Middle Jurassic era.