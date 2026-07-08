Discord AI moderation accidentally banned over 8,000 accounts since May
Technology
Discord just admitted its AI moderation system accidentally banned over 8,000 accounts since May, after mistaking harmless images, like spreadsheets and chessboards, for harmful content.
The bug was only caught after another 200 accounts were banned last weekend, but it has now been fixed.
Discord restores accounts, rolls out safeguards
Discord says it is restoring all the wrongly banned accounts and rolling out better safeguards to avoid repeats.
The incident sparked a lot of frustration on X and Reddit, with users sharing how the bans disrupted their work chats, gaming groups, and friendships.
This is not just a Discord thing: similar AI moderation errors have popped up on other platforms too, raising questions about how reliable these systems really are.