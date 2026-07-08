Discord AI moderation accidentally banned over 8,000 accounts since May

Discord restores accounts, rolls out safeguards

Discord says it is restoring all the wrongly banned accounts and rolling out better safeguards to avoid repeats.

The incident sparked a lot of frustration on X and Reddit, with users sharing how the bans disrupted their work chats, gaming groups, and friendships.

This is not just a Discord thing: similar AI moderation errors have popped up on other platforms too, raising questions about how reliable these systems really are.